MANTUA, Box Elder County — The outside lane of westbound U.S. 89/91 will close Tuesday, March 27, through Thursday, March 29, between Mantua and Brigham City as Utah Department of Transportation crews remove rocks from the roadway and from behind the barrier wall.

Crews will work each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. During this work, motorists should move to the left, slow down, and be prepared to stop.