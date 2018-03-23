SALT LAKE CITY — A woman pulled over on I-70 who law enforcers say had a very large amount of methamphetamine in her car is now facing federal charges.

A federal complaint was filed Friday against Kamaria Watson, 32, of Ohio, on a charge of possession of meth with intent to distribute.

On Monday, Watson was pulled over by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper on I-70 in Sevier County for changing lanes without signaling, according to court documents. Immediately, the trooper "detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle," the charges state.

A subsequent search of the car by a police K9 lead to the discovery of three duffel bags in the trunk containing nearly 50 pounds of marijuana and 34 pounds of meth, according to court documents. In addition, marijuana joints and edibles were found in the passenger compartment, the charges state.

Watson is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court on Monday. If convicted, she faces a minimum-mandatory sentence of 10-years in prison and possibly up to life.