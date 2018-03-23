OGDEN — Bank of Utah is asking the community to help it "Kick Childhood Hunger" by dropping off donations of cash and nonperishable food at bank branches and loan offices throughout the state.

During the drive, which runs through April 13, the bank is partnering with 10 food pantries near the bank's branches.

"One in five children in the U.S. suffer from food insecurity," Douglas L. DeFries, president of Bank of Utah, said in a statement. "What that means is that many children in our own neighborhoods wake up in the morning not knowing if there will be breakfast waiting for them and may come home to an empty fridge. This is a tragic situation. Our goal for 'Kick Childhood Hunger' is to support local food pantries in their efforts to help the working poor feed their children."

While the bank will accept any nonperishable food item, pantries would most like to collect items that children can easily use to feed themselves at home and school. Suggested items include canned meat; pasta; stew or chili; pasta sauce; granola bars; fruit cups or pouches; peanut butter; macaroni and cheese; oatmeal packets; and fruit snacks.

Pantries benefiting from the food drive are located in Bountiful, Logan, Price, Ogden; Salt Lake City, St. George, Orem/Spanish Fork and Tremonton.