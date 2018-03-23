SALT LAKE CITY — Sorry, Captain America fans. Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, is hanging up the shield pretty soon.

In The New York Times’ major profile piece on Evans, the “Avengers: Infinity War” star revealed that he plans to end his career as a superhero after the untitled fourth Avengers film, which is slated to be a sequel to “Infinity War” and be released in 2019.

According to the Times, “he filmed back-to-back the final two Marvel movies for which he is under contract — Avengers: Infinity War, due in April, and a sequel planned for next year. For now, he has no plans to return to the franchise (‘you want to get off the train before they push you off,’ he said), and expects that planned reshoots in the fall will mark the end of his tenure in the familiar red, white and blue super suit.”

Evans previously said he wanted to walk away from Captain America last year in an interview with Esquire.

“Settling in on the couch, he groans,” the Esquire piece read. “Evans explains that he’s hurting all over because he just started his workout routine the day before to get in shape for the next two Captain America films. The movies will be shot back to back beginning in April. After that, no more red, white and blue costume for the 35-year-old. He will have fulfilled his contract.”

So does this spell the end for Captain America in the MCU? Maybe not. According to Bustle’s Alexis Rhiannon, Sebastian Stan, who plays James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes in the MCU, is signed on for three more Marvel films than Evans.

And, in the comics, Bucky eventually becomes Captain America, which could be the direction for the character in the upcoming films.

“We won't know for sure until the movies come out or someone comments on it officially, but this is my best guess for what will happen once Evans' contract is out. It'll be a bummer to lose Chris Evans, but replacing him with a talent like Sebastian Stan is about the best we could hope for,” Bustle wrote.

Evans has appeared in eight of the 18 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “The Avengers,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Ant-Man,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” according to Uproxx.

After “Infinity War” and its currently untitled sequel, Evans will have appeared in 10 out of 22 MCU films, which will tie Robert Downey Jr.’s record for the most appearances in Marvel flicks, according to Uproxx.

Downey’s contract ends after the "Infinity War" sequel too, according to TheObserver. He could sign on for more films, but that still remains unclear.