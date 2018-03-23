An odd thing happened last night. We were at our caucus meeting and a Mitt Romney surrogate came in to gather signatures to ensure his place on the ballot. It seemed to many of us that this flew in the face of our desire to keep the very system we were there to support.

Apparently, there was a "rule" in place that allowed this to happen. That is unfortunate. It tells me that our caucuses are in trouble.

We need to preserve our way of electing candidates, and not allow this to happen in the future.

Israel Grossman

Salt Lake