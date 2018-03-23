SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson will visit Israel, India, Kenya and five other countries on his world tour next month, the LDS Church announced Friday.

President Nelson and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will depart on April 10 and return April 23. The stops are:

• London, England

• Jerusalem, Israel

• Nairobi, Kenya

• Harare, Zimbabwe

• Bengaluru, India

• Bangkok, Thailand

• Hong Kong

• Honolulu, Hawaii

President Nelson and Elder Holland will meet with members and missionaries and make other visits at each stop. They will be joined by their wives, Sister Wendy Watson Nelson and Sister Patricia Holland, respectively.

In London, they will hold a meeting on April 12, which will be broadcast to church meetinghouses throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.

On April 14, President Nelson and Elder Holland will hold a conference in Israel, where the church has four congregations and the BYU Jerusalem Center.

The group will travel to Kenya and hold a meeting to be broadcast throughout the country, which has 13,000 Mormons, on April 16, and do the same on April 17 in Zimbabwe, with its 30,000 church members.

They will meet with members and missionaries in India on April 19, and with members in Thailand on April 20 and Hong Kong on April 21, followed by a meeting on April 22 on the campus of BYU-Hawaii in Honolulu.

This story will be updated.