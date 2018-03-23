SALT LAKE CITY — Will Smith turned back the clock Thursday night while appearing on “The Tonight Show.”

Smith, with Jimmy Fallon, performed many of the most historic TV theme songs, ending with the theme song for his own popular '90s television show, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Watch Smith and Fallon perform the songs below.

And, if that wasn’t enough, Smith and Fallon performed "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's" most famous move: The Carlton Dance.

Smith previously performed "The Fresh Prince's" theme song on an episode of “Ellen” in December and then again — with Alfonso Ribeiro dancing The Carlton — during “The Graham Norton Show” with his son Jaden Smith.

Will Smith has had a resurgence in the news thanks to his viral Instagram feed. As XXL Magazine reported, his parody of Jaden Smith's “Icon” music video and his video about how he prepared for Super Bowl Sunday have both brought him into social media's spotlight.

Will Smith also rocked a green kilt and knee-high socks while he rapped a freestyle on Instagram, according to Billboard.

In “Fresh Prince”-related news, Utah lawmakers made their own remix of the "Fresh Prince" theme song earlier this month called “Fresh Prints of Bills Here.” The remix music video featured several Utah representatives explaining how to turn a bill into a law. The Clean Cut is a regular feature that highlights family friendly videos.