WEST JORDAN — A man wanted on a charge of attempted murder, who has avoided apprehension for more than 17 years, was recently arrested in California and returned to Utah.

Siousi Potesio, 46, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday on a warrant issued in November of 2000 for attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

In 2000, Potesio was part of a group of Polynesian men at a party in West Jordan who confronted a Hispanic man about allegations of sexually assaulting the girlfriend of one of the men, said West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt.

"There was a group beating that took place where this guy was beat to unconsciousness and beyond," he said. "They continued to beat him after he was unconscious."

The victim suffered serious injures, including head injuries, but survived, Holt said. He also had a criminal record and was eventually deported.

A total of eight people were charged with attempted murder. Six of those men appeared in court and all eventually had their cases dismissed once the victim was deported, according to court records. Prosecutors filed a motion to have the cases dismissed at that point due to "witness problems."

Potesio and one other man are the only two that have not appeared in court to face the charges against them.

He was arrested at his work in Los Angeles during a sting operation conducted by U.S. marshals, Holt said. His initial appearance in court is scheduled for Monday.