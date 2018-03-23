EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Thousands of submissions have been entered online to name new schools in Eagle Mountain and Lehi.

Some ideas aimed to honor people, some drew inspiration from geographical features in the area and some tried humor, the Daily Herald reported Thursday.

One resident suggested the new Eagle Mountain high school should be called The Derek Zoolander School for Kids Who Can't Read Good and Want to Do Other Stuff Good Too.

Another wanted it to be named Hogwarts High School.

The Alpine School District Board of Education won't consider any of those names. They'll decide between Eagle Peak High School, Cedar Valley High School and Lake Mountain High School on Tuesday.

The mascot for the high school has been chosen as the Aviators and the school colors will be ruby red and steel gray. The school will open fall of 2019.

The new elementary school in Eagle Mountain will either be named Lake Mountain Elementary School, Brookhaven Elementary School or Silver Ranch Elementary School.

The new elementary school in north Lehi will either be named Sunrise Elementary School, Silver Lake Elementary School or Bellevue Elementary School.

Both elementary schools will open in the fall.

The Alpine School District has made it a practice in recent years not to name schools after cities or people, district spokesman David Stephenson said.

Name suggestions are based on the committee's consensus, not a vote, according to the district's school naming procedure.