Here’s a look at the news for March 23.

Intermountain Healthcare discusses changes

Intermountain Healthcare held meetings on Thursday to discuss structural changes in the hospital system, including how many jobs will be affected, the Deseret News reported.

Medical leaders will explain to their employees the changes over the next “several days,” Intermountain Healthcare spokesman Daron Cowley said.

Intermountain began its restructuring last year and, beginning next month, it will outsource 2,300 jobs to a new employer.

Intermountain assigned 40 groups in the office to figure out how they can become more efficient and save costs.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Rep. Chris Stewart wants to talk to Zuckerberg

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said on Thursday that he would like to see more federal oversight and regulation over Facebook, according to the Deseret News.

Facebook has been embroiled in controversy this week after more than 50 million Facebook users saw their data wind up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, a data firm that has links to President Donald Trump’s election campaign.

Stewart, who works on the House Intelligence Committee, said Facebook has sent attorneys and staff members to speak with Congress.

However, he wants Zuckerberg to make an appearance.

"I've been a little disappointed in who's been sent previously to represent various social media companies," Stewart said. "My position is that, for credibility, having the face of the company there answering questions is most appropriate. Obviously, Mark Zuckerberg is the person most closely identified with Facebook."

Read more.

Utah Jazz bounce back with Dallas win

The Utah Jazz rolled through Dallas with a 119-112 victory on Thursday night, bouncing back from a loss two days earlier to the Atlanta Hawks, according to the Deseret News.

The Jazz will now head to San Antonio for the second game in a back-to-back set of games in Texas.

"We've just got to get ready tomorrow, be sharp," Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. "We know it's going to be a battle. We've got to go out there and get a win."

Read more.

U.S. teens prepare for national march

More than a million Americans, including high school students and their families, will protests in the streets at capitol locations across the world on Saturday, the Deseret News reported.

Salt Lake City will have an event as well, with at least 10,000 people expected to attend.

The march will follow the largest-ever protest in U.S. history that took place on March 14 after a mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed.

“The teenagers who are front and center in these protests have already proved they are able to attract media attention and make their voices heard. But will they be successful in creating lasting change?” Deseret News reporter Erica Evans writes.

Read more at the Deseret News.

MORE NEWS:

Wall Street Journal: China Started the Trade War, Not Trump

NPR: Video Shows Sacramento Police Shooting Unarmed Black Man In Grandparents' Backyard

CBS: Suspect, 3 victims killed in France "terror attack"

Reuters: Russian agent may have limited mental capacity after nerve attack

New York Times: 150 Whales Beached in Australia, as Rescuers Fight to Save Them