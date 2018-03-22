SALT LAKE CITY — Investigators say they have interviewed a fourth passenger in a car that struck a school police officer who managed to shoot and critically injure the driver.

The man, whose name has not been released, was not arrested Thursday following his conversation with police. Neither were three other passengers who previously spoke with officers.

The teen driver, who wasn't a student, remained hospitalized in critical condition, said Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley.

Salt Lake police, who were investigating the officer-involved shooting, had sought to speak with the fourth passenger since Tuesday, but didn't find him until Thursday, Horsley said.

About 1 p.m. Tuesday, the first-year Granite officer on patrol looking for truant students spotted a car full of people he believed were high school boys near 4400 South and 5700 West.

The officer said he smelled marijuana as he approached the vehicle, when the car suddenly drove toward him. He wound up on the hood of the car, Horsley said, and pulled out his weapon and fired at least once, striking the driver. The car came to a stop on a sidewalk.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was treated for a head injury.

Horsley said the investigative team had spoken with "all appropriate witnesses" but encouraged anyone with information