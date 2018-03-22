Dancers with the Children's Dance Theatre perform "The Magic Lake" at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City on Thursday. Each spring, the dance company showcases an original work. This year's performance is based on a South American tale about a young llama herder named Chaska who sets out in search of a cure when the emperor's daughter falls ill. Aided by condors, pink dolphins, macaws and other colorful characters, she seeks a way to reach the dream world where the healing waters of a stolen lake may hold the answer. The company will perform the work at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets, available at arttix.artsaltlake.org, are $18.50 to $27.50.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.