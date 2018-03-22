SALT LAKE CITY — We’ve got chocolate, we’ve got Lego bricks, we’ve got Nickelodeon shows. If that weren’t enough, we’ve also got intentional mess-making. No, this isn’t meant to be a kid’s dream weekend, but it sure could become that.

The Natural History Museum of Utah’s annual Chocolate and Cheese festival comes to town this weekend, as does “PAW Patrol Live,” based on Nickelodeon’s “Paw Patrol” animated series. For other adventures, visit the Leonardo Museum’s new Lego-themed “City Blocks” exhibit, or venture to Spanish Fork for the Holi Festival of Colors. If these weekend events don’t wear out your children, nothing will.

Chocolate and Cheese Festival

Close your eyes, open those nostrils, and waft in the sometimes sweet, sometimes pungent aromas of Utah’s finest chocolates and cheeses. The annual Chocolate and Cheese festival, hosted at the Natural History Museum of Utah, isn’t just for smelling, though. It’s also for tasting. Attendees can sample and purchase the state’s best artisanal chocolates and cheeses at the two-day event, which also includes various workshops for both adults and children, including Chocolate Exploration and Mozzarella Pulling. March 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, 301 Wakara Way, $7.95-$12.95 (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu).

City Blocks Lego exhibit

If you’ve ever wondered what the angel Moroni looks like in Lego form, well, wonder no longer. “City Blocks,” a new exhibit at the Leonardo Museum, features a handful of well-known Salt Lake City landmarks rendered in Lego bricks. From Temple Square to the Cathedral of the Madeleine, “City Blocks” presents Salt Lake City like you’ve never seen it before. The exhibit also incorporates Envision Utah’s massive “Your Utah, Your Future” study, which involved more than 400 experts and 52,000 Utahns, and examines what Utah might look like in the year 2050. If that future involves this many Lego bricks, our children are in good hands. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, 209 E. 500 South, $6.95-$12.95 (children under age 3 are free), (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org).

Holi Festival of Colors

Anupam Nath, Associated Press Indians dance as colors are sprayed during the Holi celebrations in Gauhati, India, on Monday, March 13, 2017. The Holi Festival of Colors returns to the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on March 24 and 25.

Put on your most expendable white clothing and head down to Spanish Fork for the annual Holi Festival of Colors. Held at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple, the festival draws thousands of attendees each year, who joyously toss colored chalk to celebrate, among other things, the victory of good over evil. The event will include yoga, mantra bands, cuisine and crafts. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25, 311 W. 8500 South, Spanish Fork, free, (801-798-3559 or festivalofcolorsusa.com).

“PAW Patrol Live”

“PAW Patrol,” the popular Nickelodeon animated series, comes to the Eccles Theater for some special live shows. In “PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue,” it’s a tale of two mayors: Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, racing one another. But wait! Mayor Goodway has mysteriously gone missing. The “PAW Patrol” crew bands together to rescue Mayor Goodway and run in her place. (Didn’t follow all that? Don’t worry, your kids might.) 6 p.m. March 23, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 24, 1 p.m. March 25, 131 Main St., $19-$100, (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).