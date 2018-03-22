New stakes

A new stake was created from the Benoni South Africa and the Centurion South Africa stakes. The Springs South Africa Stake, which consists of the Springs and Tsakane wards, was created by Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, General Authority Seventy and Elder Mervyn C. Giddey, an Area Seventy.

A new stake was created from the Huancayo Peru and the Mantaro Peru stakes. The Huancayo Peru El Valle Stake, which consists of the Chilca, El Tambo, La Libertad, Peñaloza and San Carlos wards, was created by Elder Hugo Montoya, General Authority Seventy and Elder Fernando P. Del Carpio, an Area Seventy.

SPRINGS SOUTH AFRICA STAKE: (Feb. 11, 208) President — Luis Fernando C. Braganca, 41, area ICS manager, LDS Church; wife, Candice K. A. Braganca. Counselors — Thembinkosi H. Mkhize, 43, human resource manager, LDS Church; wife, Simphiwe N. M. Mkhize. Eldridge M. Matane, 64, educator, Guateng Education deparment; wife, Grace D. K. Matane.

HUANCAYO PERU EL VALLE STAKE: (Jan. 28, 2018) President — Willy A. Baltazar Segura, 44, neurosurgeon; wife, Loysi L. Trigoso Moreno. Counselors — Walter I. Cruz Carrillo, 47, pharmaceutical representative, Abbott Laboratories; wife, Luz C. Ortega Mora. Jesus D. Mendoza Garcia, 45, CES coordinator, LDS Church; wife, Doris M. Solano Quispe.

Reorganized stakes

ACCRA GHANA ADENTA STAKE: (Jan. 21, 2018) President — Michel D. Avegnon, 48, CEO at Smave Company Ltd.; succeeding Daniel Kabason; wife, Suana Avegnon. Counselors — James B. Yeri, 40, human resources specialist, LDS Church; wife, Peace E. Yeri. Richard P. Dadzie, 46, instructor, Leso Computers; wife, Ida A. Dadzie.

AMARILLO TEXAS STAKE: (Jan. 14, 2018) President — Brock C. Blaser, 39, professor; succeeding Kyle A. Vest; wife, Jessica L. W. Blaser. Counselors — Stanley T. Neel, 57, senior engineering specialist, Pantex; wife, Valene S. Neel. Bryan J. Guymon, 37, attorney; wife, Janelle A. H. Guymon.

AMERICAN FORK HILLCREST STAKE: (Feb. 4, 2018) President — Shane J. Farnsworth, 50, director of secondary schools, Alpine School District; succeeding Scott W. Miller; wife, MeriAnn J. Farnsworth. Counselors — Jordan Fong, 54, teacher; wife, Dana Ann W. Fong. Lane A. Walters, 51, software engineer, Sorenson Communications; wife, Andrea B. Walters.

BAGO PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Jan. 28, 2018) President — Jofee P. Navarra, 45, teacher; succeeding Ramon G. Aldea; wife, Annabel Dela Peña Garreon Navarra. Counselors — Mario G. Oller, 64, retired; wife, Nelly M. Oller. Egino M. Carmona, 56, truck driver; wife, Vivian P. Carmona Villanueva.

BEAVER UTAH STAKE: (Jan. 28, 2018) President — Lance C. Smith, 41, physician; succeeding B. Scott Robinson; wife, Jamie Lynn C. Smith. Counselors — David C. Roberts, 52, self-employed; wife, Sheila B. Roberts. Nathan L. Robinson, 43, self-employed; wife, Kimberly P. Robinson.

BRAZIL CUITIBA PORTÃO STAKE: (Jan. 14, 2018) President — Celli A. Filho, 48, self-employed insurance broker; succeeding Cesar Schmeil; wife, Carina S. Celli. Counselors — Sílvio Hernâni Quoos, 48, police investigator; wife, Marilis G. Quoos. Guilherme N. Mourão, 36, temple engineer, LDS Church; wife, Grace Kelly T. Mourão.

BRIGHAM CITY UTAH WEST STAKE: (Jan. 28, 2018) President — Keith M. Mecham, 50, principal, Box Elder School District; succeeding John Y. Ferry; wife, Robyn K. S. Mecham. Counselors — Douglas D. Brown, 57, senior architect, Orbital ATK; wife, Lori A. H. Brown. Bruce W. Hubbard, 58, farmer; wife, Cindy C. Hubbard.

CENTERVILLE UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (Jan. 28, 2018) President — Scott N. Archibald, 44, chief financial officer, O.C. Tanner; succeeding John C. Hollingshead; wife, Lorrianne H. Archibald. Counselors — Dale L. Jones, 57, director, Mormon Newsroom; wife, Joyce H. Jones. Tyler K. Jeppsen, 47, self-employed; wife, Anne F. Jeppsen.

DARU PAPUA NEW GUINEA STAKE: (Jan. 14, 2018) President — Daniel Jerry, 34, shop assistant, New Century Inn; succeeding Mario Amoni; wife, Tom Mirriam Jerry. Counselors — Aboi G. Omai, 33, security guard, LDS Church; wife, Bebeua G. Omai. Ali Kisau, 32, security supervisor, LDS Church; wife, Rutha N. Kisau.

EAGLE IDAHO STAKE: (Jan. 7, 2018) President — Laren R. Walker, 49, self-employed; succeeding T. Martin Stafford; wife, Caralee H. Walker. Counselors — John M. Stellmon, 52, president, Regence Blue Shield; wife, DonnLee P. Stellmon. Richard D. Osguthorpe, 45, professor; wife, Gwen M. J. Osguthorpe.

GLOBE ARIZONA STAKE: (Jan. 14, 2018) President — Preston L. Pollock, 39, chief people and technology officer, Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center; succeeding Jefferson R. Dalton; wife, Melanie D. L. Pollock. Counselors — Bryan B. Chambers, 52, superior court judge; wife, Martha Ann F. Chambers. Ladd C. Peery, 53, registered nurse; wife, Joy L. H. Peery.

HERRIMAN UTAH BUTTERFIELD CANYON STAKE: (Jan. 14, 2018) President — Lee Bowen, 42, senior vice president, Young Living; succeeding Tracey B. Jones; wife, Tricia A. L. Bowen. Counselors — Mark E. Chalk, 37, assistant general manager, Taylorsville Bennion Improvement District; wife, Shelley R. P. Chalk. John P. Kemp, 41, construction executive, Big-D; wife, Shelly W. Kemp.

KAMPALA UGANDA NORTH STAKE: (Jan. 21, 2018) President — Powell L. Oketa, 34, junior mechanic; succeeding Jimmy Carter Okot; wife, Lucia R. Phoga. Counselors — Fredrick A. Kyambadde, 38, managing director, Loyal Group Security LTD; wife, Christina L. N. Kyambadde. Wayne D. Cook, 33, Head Business Banking, Stanbic Bank; wife, Irene A. Cook.

LEHI UTAH WEST STAKE: (Jan. 28, 2018) President — Richard T. Welker, 43, senior program manager, LDS Church; succeeding A. Lynn Meek; wife, Amberly B. Welker. Counselors — Kelly G. Owens, 60, senior accountant, Ivanti Inc.; wife, Laurel H. Owens. Robert G. Lund, 46, territory manager, Lifetouch National School Studios; wife, Shalene A. Lund.

MEXICO BENITO JUAREZ STAKE: (Jan. 21, 2018) President — Jorge U. Ramirez Cardenas, 49, self-employed; succeeding Fernano Hernandez Balderas; wife, Martha H. Sifuentes Castillo. Counselors — Israel Hernandez Balderas, 37, support manager, Family Search; wife, Jessica J. Quiñoes Yep. Arturo Escobedo Gallegos, 30, CFE, Eventual; wife, Abish Gutierres Torres.

MIDVALE UTAH STAKE: (Jan. 7, 2018) President — L. Garth Bruner, 48, senior designer, Deseret Digital Media; succeeding Russell J. Morley; wife, Jennifer A. H. Bruner. Counselors — Everett K. Ika, 54, courier, FedEx; wife, Lavinia T. A. Ika. David L. Dean, 36, senior preservation technician, Corporation of the Preservation of the Church; wife, Melissa M. M. Dean.

MILILANI HAWAII STAKE: (Jan. 14, 2018) President — Isileli M. Nau Jr., 37, partner, Nau Investments; succeeding Owen H. Matsunaga; wife, Deseret K. M. Nau. Counselors — Val J. Umphress, 54, self-employed; wife; Sabrina T. L. Umphress. Tursamau E. Alailima, 59, superintendent, MEI Corp.; wife, Diane G. D. Alailima.

OGDEN UTAH ROOCK CLIFF STAKE: (Jan. 28, 2018) President — Tyler L. Kunzler, 45, seminary teacher; succeeding David H. Christiansen; wife, Kathy Marie L. Kunzler. Counselors — Kevin D. Garner, 62, CEO, CSU Commercial Self-Service Unlimited Inc.; wife, Shauna H. Garner. Dane J. Allred, 58, engineer, Autoliv; wife, Wendy R. Allred.

SALT LAKE MOUNT OLYMPUS STAKE: (Jan. 28, 2018) President — Mark A. Young, 64, self-employed; succeeding Dennis L. Phillips; wife, Sue A. Young. Counselors — Thomas G. Bennett, 64, attorney-partner, Ballard Spahr LLP; wife, Maureen A. L. Bennett. Steven S. Haymond, 58, chief financial officer, Inetz Media Group; wife, Angela M. Y. Haymond.

SAN JOSE CALIFORNIA SOUTH STAKE: (Jan. 14, 2018) President — Matthew K. Stepan, 44, principal investments, Comprehensive Financial Management; succeeding Lee. D. Green; wife, Wendy A. B. Stepan. Counselors — Steven T. Hayden, 52, human resources, Apple Inc.; wife, Anne H. Hayden. Justin R. Spencer, 46, CFO, Vocera Communications; wife, Kristin V. Spencer.

SANTOS BRAZIL STAKE: (Jan. 28, 2018) President — Marcos Orfila Ikeda, 50, commercial manager, AIDC Tecnologia Ltd.; succeeding Luiz L. Junho; wife, Mara da Gloria Gonsaga. Counselors — Cesar Michel Pereira Safuan, 42, institute director, LDS Church; wife, Wilma Rocio Flor Recalde. Roberto J. Andreazza Filho, 54, director, Poruario Locação; wife, Adriane C. Andreazza.

UPOLU SAMOA TAFUAUPOLU STAKE: (Jan. 21, 2018) President — Farani A. Loto, 53, self-employed; succeeding Harry Fa’afeu Finau; wife, Faafetai T. Loto. Counselors — Ropeti Tiafau, 35, dental therapist; wife, Taavale Tiafau. Tauati Lutelu, 44, electrician; wife, Anasitasia Lutelu.