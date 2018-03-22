Eight new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Denis José Aguilar Meglar, 43, and Yadira Estela Moncada de Aguilar, three children, Villas Mackay Branch, San Pedro Sula Honduras Stake: Costa Rica San José East Mission, succeeding President Randy H. Hayes and Sister Laura Hayes. Brother Aguilar serves as a stake presidency counselor and institute teacher and is a former mission presidency counselor, bishop and missionary in the Honduras Tegucigalpa Mission. Born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to José Ines Aguilar Laines and Delfina Melgar Cano.

Sister Aguilar serves as stake Primary president and as a former ward Primary and Relief Society president, stake Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. Born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to Roberto Moncada Alvarez and Iris Margarita Ponce Argeñal.

Kyle Kenneth Baird, 56, and Melanie Jenkins Baird, four children, Lake Creek 1st Ward, Heber City Utah East Stake: Trinidad Port of Spain Mission, succeeding President Gregory W. Egbert and Sister Lauri L. Egbert. Brother Baird serves as a young single adult adviser and is a former bishop, high councilor, Primary teacher and missionary in the Netherlands Amsterdam Mission. Born in Salt Lake City to Kenneth Bradley Baird and Marilyn Duffin Baird.

Sister Baird serves as a ward Relief Society president and is a former ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Primary chorister, Young Women camp director and nursery leader. Born in Salt Lake City to Charles Junius Jenkins and Sharon Horner Jenkins.

Richard Ocampo Espinosa, 42, and Patricia Mercado Santa Cruz Espinosa, three children, Tarlac 4th Ward, Tarlac Philippines Stake: Philippines Urdaneta Mission, succeeding President Ernesto A. Deyro Jr. and Sister Cristina B. Deyro. Brother Espinosa serves as a stake president and is a former bishop, high councilor, stake Young Men and Sunday School president, stake clerk and missionary in the Philippines Cagayan de Oro Mission. Born in Tarlac, Philippines, to Wilfredo Danganan Espinosa and Beatriz Bautista Ocampo Espinosa.

Sister Espinosa serves as an assistant stake director of public affairs and is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor and institute teacher. Born in Masbate, Philippines, to Pablo Licup Santa Cruz and Monina Miranda Mercado.

Heltmar Maturino Gunça, 45, and Mariluce Gesteira Gunça, four children, Lauro de Freitas 1st Ward, Salvador Brazil Imbuí Stake: Brazil Rio de Janeiro South Mission. Brother Gunça serves as a stake presidency counselor and is a former stake president, ward mission leader, stake Sunday School president and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo East Mission. Born in Salvador, Brazil, to Heltns Gunça and Marina Maturino Dos Santos.

Sister Gunça serves as a Relief Society teacher and is a former ward Relief Society president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Primary activity days leader and nursery leader. Born in Salvador, Brazil, to Aurelio Nery Batista and Maria Lucia Gesteira Santos.

Bradley Roberts Hansen, 56, and Danna Lynn Baldwin Hansen, six children, New Kent Branch, Newport News Virginia Stake: India New Delhi Mission, succeeding President Kirt L. Hodges and Sister Shawna P. Hodges. Brother Hansen serves as a high priests group leader and is a former stake president, mission presidency counselor, bishop, branch president, institute teacher and missionary in the England London Mission. Born in Santa Barbara, California, to Hyrum Atkin Hansen and Alice Ruth Hansen.

Sister Hansen serves as a ward pianist and Relief Society teacher and is a former branch Relief Society president, Relief Society compassionate service coordinator, seminary teacher and Primary teacher. Born in Alameda, California, to Lloyd Deans Baldwin and Arlene Ruth Baldwin.

Kirk Dee Sherman, 60, and Jacqueline Denise Dyreng Sherman, eight children, Minnetonka Ward, Minneapolis Minnesota Stake: Cote d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission. Brother Sherman serves as a mission presidency counselor and is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, stake Sunday School president, seminary teacher and missionary in the France Toulouse Mission. Born in Ogden, Utah, to Donald Richard Sherman and Beverly Dee Hurd Sherman.

Sister Sherman serves as a ward Relief Society president and is a former Primary teacher, stake Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Young Women president. Born in Richland, Washington, to Gail Dyreng and Trudy VanHulst Dyreng.

Kyle Alan Vest, 43, and Kelli Anne Griffiths Vest, five children, Canyon Ward, Amarillo Texas Stake: New York Utica Mission, succeeding President Jeffrey G. Rogers and Sister Mitzie T. Rogers. Brother Vest is a former stake president, bishop, ward mission leader, ward Young Men adviser, seminary teacher and missionary in the Michigan Detroit Mission. Born in Lansing, Michigan, to Hyrum Grant Vest and Gayle Pixton Vest.

Sister Vest serves as a nursery leader and is a former stake and ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward music chairman, Relief Society teacher and Primary music leader. Born in Salt Lake City to Roy Darrell Griffiths and Leanna Marcia Macintosh Griffiths.

Stephen Charles Webster, 62, and Wairingiringi Rosely Witehira Webster, four children, Baulkham Hills Ward, Sydney Australia Baulkham Hills Stake: Ghana Kumasi Mission, succeeding President Michael L. Cosgrave and Sister Cynthia Cosgrave. Brother Webster serves as an institute teacher and is a former senior missionary in the Africa West Area, stake presidency counselor, bishop and missionary in the New Zealand Wellington Mission. Born in Yorkshire, England, to Leonard Webster and Jean Webster.

Sister Webster serves as a Primary teacher and is a former senior missionary in the Africa West Area, stake Relief Society president, ward Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society presidency counselor and missionary in the New Zealand Wellington Mission. Born in Mataraua, New Zealand, to Ngatihaua Paora Witehira and Miriama Witehira.