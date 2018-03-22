SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man accused in the shooting death of a 24-year-old South Salt Lake man at an early morning party — allegedly for wearing the wrong colors to a party — has been charged with aggravated murder.

Isaiah Marquez Aligo Lucas, 20, of West Valley City, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with the first-degree felony. He was also charged with attempted homicide, a first-degree felony; possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

All charges are subject to gang enhanced penalties at sentencing if convicted, according to charging documents.

On March 3, police were called to 3767 S. 700 West. Patrick Andrews was found deceased in an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, along with a 25-year-old man who was also shot multiple times but survived, according to court documents.

The shooting victim told police that Lucas had come to the apartment with another woman who was invited over. But once there, Lucas "repeatedly waved a bandana displaying the color affiliated with a criminal street gang and flashed gang signs," the charges state. Lucas was asked to stop and "not show disrespect," according to court documents.

Several witnesses said the man asked Lucas to stop and to "put his flag away," according to the charges.

Another witness told police that some people told Andrews prior to the shooting that "he was wearing the wrong color," according to charging documents.

Later, Lucas "asked if he was disrespecting the house, then pulled a gun out from behind his bandana," the charges state.

Andrews was shot and killed. The second man then felt the gun pressed against him and was shot in the back and pelvis, according to the charges.

A police K-9 tracked down Lucas after the shootings, finding him along the Jordan River Parkway. Police say he was wet from the knees down, as if he had been running in the river.