SALT LAKE CITY — Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are recommending permit increases for buck deer, buck pronghorn, bull moose and Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep during the 2018 hunts.

Hunters can see all of the biologists’ recommendations at wildlife.utah.gov. After reviewing the ideas, interested parties can let their Regional Advisory Council members know their thoughts by attending an upcoming meeting or sending them an email.

The comments will then be shared with members of the Utah Wildlife Board, which will meet in Salt Lake City on April 26 to approve big game permit numbers for Utah's 2018 hunts.

The dates, times and locations for the council meetings are as follows:

• Central region, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Springville Junior High, 189 S. 1470 East, Springville

• Northern region, Wednesday, 6 p.m., Brigham City Community Center, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City

• Southern region, April 3, 5 p.m., Beaver High School, 195 E. Center, Beaver

• Southeastern region, April 4, 6:30 p.m., John Wesley Powell Museum, 1765 E. Main, Green River

• Northeastern region, April 5, 6:30 p.m., DWR Northeastern Region Office, 318 N. Vernal Ave., Vernal

Email addresses for council members are also available on the division's website.