Visitors walk past an illuminated dragon during Dragon Lights at the Utah State Fairpark on Wednesday. The show, which runs nightly through May 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., features 39 larger-than-life illuminated displays crafted by Chinese artisans. The artisans hail from Zigong, Sichuan, China's cultural capital for the ancient art of lantern-making. In addition to lanterns, nightly performances and handicrafts, the event will also offer a variety of Chinese and traditional fair food, as well as assorted beverages. Tickets, which are available online or at the door, are $18 for adults or $12 for senior citizens and children ages 5 to 12. Children under 5 get in free. Parking is $5, cash only. For tickets or a schedule of performances, visit saltlakecity.tianyuculture.us.

