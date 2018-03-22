SALT LAKE CITY — Rideshare service Lyft is offering $1.5 million in free rides to participants in "March for Our Lives" events in 50 cities this weekend, including four events scheduled in Utah.

Salt Lake City, Park City, Cedar City and St. George are among the locations around the country hosting rallies on Saturday to coincide with a march on Washington, D.C.

The D.C. event was planned by survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun law reform advocacy group.

In a letter to Parkland students earlier this month, Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green pledged their support of the group's civic engagement.

"Your bravery and intelligence have provided a renewed and much needed hope for our future," the letter read. "We are incredibly grateful for the example you are setting."

Lyft provided these instructions for those interested in hitching a ride with one of its drivers to get to an event on Saturday:

• If you are attending one of the 50 marches listed, claim your free ride by RSVPing to the rally at marchforourlives.com/events.

• On Friday, March 23, ride codes will be distributed to those who have RSVP'd through marchforourlives.com/events.

• If you aren't able to RSVP, ride codes to these marches will be available at lyft.com/MFOL starting Saturday morning.

• Once you have received a code, enter it in the 'promos' tab of your Lyft app.

Lyft officials also offered the reminder that riders under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.