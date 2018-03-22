SALT LAKE CITY — Instagram purists rejoice: The chronological news feed is back — well, sort of. Instagram announced in a blog post on Wednesday a new button that will help Instagram users see their photos in chronological order.

When users tap the button, called "New Posts," they will automatically see new Instagram posts at the top of their feed.

In the blog post, the company said it will work to show newer posts in the feed regardless of whether or not users tap that button.

"With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh, and you won’t miss the moments you care about. So if your best friend shares a selfie from her vacation in Australia, it will be waiting for you when you wake up," the blog post reads.

According to Mashable, the new feature comes as Instagram users beckon for a chronological news feed, which was the app's original format. Instagram's feed currently relies on an algorithm.

The Instagram algorithm is honestly so de-motivating at the moment — Georgia E Bayliss (@georgiaebayliss) March 14, 2018

“We'll have to wait and see how good the update is, but, at least it's something,” Mashable reported.

According to Refinery29, the "New Posts" button is a positive step forward for Instagram.

“If you want to hold Instagram to their word, you'll just need to continue checking that the posts appearing at the top of your feed are, in fact, the most recent ones,” Refinery29 reported. “This doesn't sound like a complete return to the chronological feed, but it does seem like Instagram is making a compromise with its own goals and what users want.”

Instagram originally addressed concerns over its feed two years ago, saying that “nothing is changing in your feed right now,” according to Time magazine,

The company said at the time it would release broader changes in the future. That appears to be now.

