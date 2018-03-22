Two years after the horrific event that changed the course of its family history, the family of Richard Norby, one of the four LDS missionaries injured in the 2016 Brussels airport bombing, posted a Facebook update of their father's continued recovery.

"With the two-year anniversary, our thoughts are drawn back to that day of shock and uncertainty," the post reads. "More than we ever thought possible, we have come to realize that God knows His children and loves them. He blesses each of us during our happy times and during our times of trial. Looking back on this traumatic day, we never imagined such joy and peace could come from such sorrow. ... Happiness can come from sorrow, be it death, cancer, a bad grade, a terrorist bomb and everything in between. Good can come from tragedy."

According to the post, Norby had a major surgery on his knee to increase mobility to his left leg. The Lehi resident also had several surgeries to close the last open wound in his left heel and Achilles area.

"Two pieces of plastic shrapnel were removed, cleaned, and placed into the glass bottle my mom keeps of his 'mementos,'" the post reads. "They are quite fascinating. This surgery has him in a cast and off his feet until the latter part of April, with some hobbling on crutches when needed. Until he is more mobile, he and our mother continue to work on their book."

Part of a recent family email from Richard and Pam Norby was included in the post. It expresses thoughts and prayers for those affected by the 2016 Brussels terrorist attack, along with hope and optimism for the future despite challenges and trials.

“Our family continues to rally behind each other in times of plenty and in times of difficulty," the Norbys wrote. "Our thoughts and gratitude go out to each of you for making these past two years possible and memorable. Now, moving forward, there are other challenges facing us collectively and individually. No one can be left behind or forgotten. One trial is no more severe or challenging than another as we continue to raise our thanks to God for daily deliverances."

Norby, along with young elders Mason Wells and Joseph Empey, were dropping off Sister Fanny Clain at the Brussels airport on March 22, 2016, when terrorist bombs exploded and left all four with injuries, the Deseret News reported.

Norby, a retired LDS seminary teacher and former mission president, suffered multiple shrapnel wounds and second-degree burns to his head and neck area, along with severe shrapnel trauma to his lower leg.

He was released from the hospital in May 2016 and began his long recovery from broken bones and burns over 35 percent of his body.

"Our focus isn't terrorism, because we're not terrorized," Norby told the Deseret News in July 2016. "We're just grateful. The Lord has our hearts. I want others to understand the miracle, and I want others to understand the miracle Pam witnessed."