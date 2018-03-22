Laura Seitz, Deseret News
FILE - Students at Northwest Middle School in Salt Lake City hold a paper chain during a student walkout on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The chain featured messages honoring the 17 people killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month. The 10 a.m. demonstration lasted 17 minutes, one minute for each of the victims killed at the high school.
SOUTH JORDAN — The Jordan School District Board of Education is inviting parents to hear from a panel of experts on school safety.
The meeting will take place on Thursday, April 12, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at South Jordan Middle School, 10245 S. 2700 West.
During the meeting parents will hear from school administrators, city officials and first responders.