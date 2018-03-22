Starbucks has a new fancy cream-based, caffeine-free frappuccino that will give you flashbacks to the Unicorn Frappuccino that made headlines last year.

The new drink is called the Crystal Ball Frappuccino. The drink will be available for four days beginning on Thursday, March 22.

Frappuccinos are cold, iced beverages with a base product (often coffee, sometimes cream) that contain other flavors (like vanilla, chocolate, caramel) and topped with a drizzle sauce (chocolate, caramel, marshmallow). Whipped cream is optional (though encouraged).

The new frappuccino will be peach-flavored and include turquoise sugary sparkles.

Herb Scribner A view of the purple Crystal Ball Frappuccino.

The drink also comes with three candy gems, which are all different colors (green, blue and purple). Each holds a different fortune.

"Only the fates can decide which color is revealed. The customer will not know which color of candy gem will top the beverage," the company said in a press release.

Starbucks baristas will add the gems to the drink, which means they will have the final say on what your fortune is.

Herb Scribner A view of the blue Crystal Ball Frappuccino.

Starbucks doesn’t want you to get your hopes up about your fortune, though.

“Starbucks does not assume liability for any luck or lack of luck that you experience, but we really do hope you have a fantastic day,” the company's press release notes.

According to USA Today, a tall-sized drink (which is thesmallsize at Starbucks) will be 270 calories with 11 grams of fat and 37 grams of sugar.

The Crystal Ball Frappuccino is the latest in a long line of recent snazzy fraps from Starbucks that “all generated lots of social media attention, thanks to their limited availability and camera-ready looks,” according to USA Today.

In August 2017, Starbucks released the Unicorn Frappuccino, which was creme-based and contained blue and pink powder (called “unicorn dust”), along with a sour sauce to provide both sweet and sour flavors, according to the Deseret News.

The drink went viral. An Arizona woman even announced her pregnancy using the drink.

Two months later, Starbucks released the caffeine-free Zombie Frappuccino, which included a bright green apple powder with swirls of pink powder and whipped cream, which was made to look like zombie brains, the Deseret News reported.