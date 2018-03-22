Maybe it's time to stop the world and get off before we crash — automatically.

We already have automatic killer machines with army drones, and although the Terminator is fictional, it may be under development. We don't have to rush to kill ourselves more efficiently.

The sad news of someone being killed by an automated Uber car should be seen as a warning that we don't have to follow up with every possible idea. Why do we need a car that drives itself when we can already use our phone (hands-free, hopefully) to check our social media feeds?

We should slow down and drive our own future in our own direction.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia