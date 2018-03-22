WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two groups of juveniles resulted in shots fired but no injuries Thursday, according to police.

The incident also prompted two nearby schools to briefly "shelter in place," according to district officials.

About 11:15 a.m., two groups of juveniles got into a verbal and physical fight near 3300 West and 3420 South, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

"One person fired multiple shots toward the other group," she said.

There were no reports of injuries. Police were able to detain several juveniles for questioning.

Granger High School and West Lake Junior High School, both in the area of 3700 South and 3600 West, were ordered to shelter shortly after the incident was reported, according to the Granite School District.

The shelter in place order was lifted about a half-hour later.

"School is proceeding as normal," the school district said on Twitter. "We appreciate your patience and support as we work to keep kids safe."

Students and patrons were not allowed on or off campus while the shelter in place protocol was enacted, according to district officials.