Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

That may be the best word to describe the marriage proposal from Brent Wallwork to his fiance, self-proclaimed Mary Poppins enthusiast Heather Dixon. Dixon anticipated a fun day at Disneyland with her boyfriend Brent Wallwork as the two enjoyed the park dressed up as Mary Poppins and Bert. What she didn't anticipate was a "practically perfect" proposal, Dixon said.

Emily Dixon Heather Dixon had made a promise to herself that she wouldn't kiss another boy until he was her fiancé. After Brent Wallwork proposed, the two shared their first kiss.

Wallwork chose the location because of Dixon’s love of Disney. Dixon worked for Disney Interactive as a storyboard artist and has a collection of credits including the story lead for “Moana,” the cinematic artist for the Marvel playsets, writing for characters including Anna and Elsa from “Frozen.”

While at the theme park, Wallwork handed Dixon his phone, pressed play on a video he had created and left her to embark on a treasure hunt through the park. Destinations included King Arthur’s Carousel, where friends gave her yellow tulips and the Wishing Well, where the video played well wishes from her family and friends. The journey ended in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Dixon will marry Wallwork on Saturday in the Salt Lake Temple.

“I love going to the temple — there's such a strong feeling a peace there, and every time I go I realize new things I can do to progress and improve myself,” Dixon said in an email interview. “That feeling of peace, the focus on Christ, and working to become better every day, that's how I want my marriage to be. Getting married in the temple, I think, is the best way to start.”

Her faith also plays an important role in her career.

“On a surface level, I've kept my stories and artwork very family appropriate,” Dixon said. “On a deeper level, however, I've found that the Atonement — the light of Christ, the principle of repentance and lifting others and becoming better — is in all the best stories. Those are the themes I strive to have in my work.”

Dixon studied animation at BYU and during that time she started a blog as a venue to share her artwork.

“It took me a few years out of school to get my art skills good enough for Disney to consider me,” Dixon said. “I'd worked with several people who worked there, and when a storyboard position opened, they put in a good word for me. What really convinced them to hire me, though, was the goofy storyboards I drew on my blog.”

Dixon also writes for HarperCollins and has two books, “Entwined” and Illusionarium.”

She now spends her time working as an animation director where she does the script, the story boards, the animatic and creates the style guide to send out to the artists and animators.

“It's tough to make a living as an artist — it's very feast or famine,” Dixon said. “I've been laid off three times! So, learn to save, be ok with eating a lot of ramen, practice improving every day, and get feedback on your work. If you can't make a living, that doesn't mean you shouldn't draw or write at all. I think everyone is driven to create. If that's taken away, so is a lot of happiness and purpose.”

