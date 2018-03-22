Here’s a look at the news for March 21.

Huntsman sees formal meeting for Trump, Putin

Jon Huntsman Jr., U.S. ambassador to Russia, said in an interview with radio station Echo of Moscow on Wednesday that he sees President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin nearing a face-to-face meeting, according to the Deseret News.

Huntsman, who served as Utah governor, said the U.S. and Russia’s relationship is at a “low point.”

However, Huntsman admitted Trump and Putin have had successful informal meetings.

"We have to take the steps that build the trust and create a framework of problem-solving that results in enough success where the people in Russia and the people in the United States can say, 'OK I understand why they’re having a formal meeting. They’ve done enough together, they’ve built enough trust. They’ve had enough in the way of success in Syria and Ukraine, (North Korea),'" Huntsman said.

Gov. Herbert signs medical marijuana bill

Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill on Wednesday that will give terminally ill patients access to certain forms of medical cannabis, according to the Deseret News.

The new law allows patients to receive a recommendation from a doctor for marijuana “to be given to any patient who has been diagnosed as having” an incurable disease and less than six months to live.

Forms of marijuana allowed under the law include tablet, capsule, oil and any other state-approved form of cannabis.

However, doctors can’t recommend cannabis to more than 25 patients at one time.

Instructure turns 10, opens 10th office

Instructure, the Utah learning-management software company, opened up its 10th office on Wednesday to celebrate the company’s 10-year anniversary, the Deseret News reported.

The company has about 1,100 employees in Utah and across the globe. The new office will house 400 employees.

Jeff Weber, Instructure's senior vice president of people and places, said the company wants to stay in Utah.

"Utah has been our home base for 10 years and continues to provide us with the right atmosphere for growth," Weber said. "We value the smart talent pool that allows us to scale quickly and continue to build our culture of awesome innovators who are passionate about helping people maximize their potential in classrooms and in companies. The company benefits from strengthening our roots in Utah County, and the employees in our new office will thrive in this creative, productive space that accommodates our growing team."

Zuckerberg speaks out on Facebook scandal

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg spoke to CNN Wednesday night following reports that data firm Cambridge Analytica accessed data for 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

Zuckerberg apologized for the scandal.

“So this was a major breach of trust, and I'm really sorry that this happened. You know we have a basic responsibility to protect people's data, and if we can't do that then we don't deserve to have the opportunity to serve people,” he said.

Zuckerberg said Facebook will review thousands of apps on the social media platform in response.

Zuckerberg also said he’d be willing to testify before Congress if “if it's the right thing to do.”

