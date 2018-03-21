KAYSVILLE — A teacher who recently resigned from the Davis School District is being investigated for inappropriate communication with students over social media, according to court documents.

As of Wednesday, the man who taught at both Davis High School and Kaysville Junior High School and was a track coach, had not been arrested or charged. However, Davis School District spokesman Chris Williams confirmed he has resigned.

The teacher "admitted to the inappropriate and sexual content messaging and stated it was only messaging because he was lonely and his wife is gone late at night and has been for approximately two years," according to a search warrant affidavit unsealed Wednesday in 2nd District Court.

Kaysville police on Wednesday said the investigation is still active and detectives were waiting for results from their search warrant.

The investigation began Feb. 25 when a 14-year-old girl and her parents went to Kaysville police "to report that their daughter had been messaging a teacher from her same school, Kaysville Junior High, on Instagram," the warrant states. "The parent started reading some of the messages and observed that they contained sexual content. … The conversation appears to have begun approximately one week ago and contains sexual content and sexual innuendos."

At least one of the messages from the teacher was an invitation for the teen to "hang out in his classroom outside of class hours," according to the affidavit.

Since the investigation began, "two more junior high students have come forward and advised that (the teacher) has also direct messaged them on Instagram," the officer wrote in the warrant.

One of those students claimed she had been talking to the teacher for over a year on social media, but the messages to her were never inappropriate. When the girl attempted to show police his account, she discovered that he had deleted it, the affidavit states.

The search warrant was served to recover data to determine if nude photos were exchanged with any of the students, according to the warrant.

The man was hired in August of 2015 and resigned from both schools on March 1, according to the Davis School District.