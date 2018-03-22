A new WalletHub report ranked Utah as the eighth most innovative state in the country.

Utah ranked above Delaware and Oregon within the top 10.

Massachusetts topped the entire country, followed by Maryland, Washington, the District of Columbia, California, Colorado and Virginia.

On the other end, Mississippi ranked as the least innovative state. Louisiana, West Virginia, Arkansas and Tennessee rounded out the bottom five.

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia by 22 different indicators for innovation. Each state received two rankings — a “Human Capital” rank (which measured science, technology, engineering and math employment and education data) and an “Innovation Environment” rank (which measured such metrics as the share of tech companies, research and development spending, innovative patents, jobs in new companies, tax friendliness and more).

Utah had the 12th highest Human Capital rank in the country, and the fifth-highest Innovation Environment rank.

WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and National Science Foundation, among several others.

In August 2017, the Center for Data Innovation ranked the Beehive State as the sixth-best state for data innovation.

Massachusetts topped that list, followed by Washington, Maryland, California and Delaware, the Deseret News reported.

“While data-driven innovation is a global phenomenon, some regions are better poised to enjoy the resulting benefits because they have invested in and supported the conditions necessary to succeed in the data economy,” the Center for Data Innovation said in a statement.

Utah-based companies Qualtrics and Domo made CNBC’s list of innovative disruptors in 2017. Qualtrics placed at No. 28 on the list, while Domo ranked at No. 29. Both companies ranked ahead of Pinterest (No. 31) and Spotify (No. 35).

AOL co-founder Steve Case said in October 2016 when he visited Salt Lake City that Utah has an innovative spirit.

“There is a spirit here of innovation and a spirit here of what’s happening next and how do we position ourself to be where the puck is going and not just where the puck is,” he said.