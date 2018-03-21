SALT LAKE CITY — People experiencing Winter Storm Toby have placed the blame for the wacky weather on one person: Toby Flenderson, the fictional character from the NBC sitcom “The Office.”

The major winter storm began barreling through the East Coast on Wednesday. According to CBS News, the storm will hit the Washington, D.C., area as well as Philadelphia and New York City throughout the day. Meanwhile, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will receive 6 to 12 inches of snow on Thursday morning.

In total, 70 million people remain under a winter storm watch, ranging from Boston to the southern Appalachians, CNN reported.

This will be the fourth nor'easter in three weeks to hit the East Coast.

"If the current forecast pans out, this nor'easter will dump more snow on Washington, Philadelphia and New York than the three earlier storms combined," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

So needless to say, people on social media aren’t happy. And as Time reported, Toby, the human resources representative at the fictional Dunder Mifflin paper company on “The Office” (and mega enemy to manager Michael Scott) has suffered the brunt of the blame.

Here are some examples of people blaming Toby for the winter weather.

Wow the winter storm’s name is Toby. pic.twitter.com/Wqati1MHMY — Alexis Breanne (@_AlexisBreanneS) March 20, 2018

winter storm TOBY u say??? no wonder why it's the worst one pic.twitter.com/xk9fYvYzNR — Sierra Binondo (@sierrabinondo) March 20, 2018

