SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Infinity War” will be the longest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history.

The ticket-selling website Fandango unveiled that the movie will run for two hours and 36 minutes (or a total of 156 minutes). AMC Theatres listed the same runtime on its page.

The film will run longer than “Captain America: Civil War,” which ran for two hours and 28 minutes.

The most recent MCU movie, “Black Panther,” ran for two hours and 15 minutes, while “Doctor Strange” ran 1 hour and 58 minutes and “Ant-Man” ran for one hour in 55 minutes and, respectively.

“It makes sense. ‘Infinity War’ is poised to bring together all the various plot threads set up over the course of 18 previous MCU films, dating all the way back to 2008's ‘Iron Man,’” according to Mashable. “There's a lot of work to do in getting all of these characters together and united against their common foe, Thanos.”

Speaking of Thanos, the film’s director Joe Russo announced over the weekend in an interview with Fandango that the movie’s villain will be featured prominently, more than most characters.

In fact, Russo said “Infinity War” is Thanos' movie.

"I think Thanos has an incredible amount of screen time," Russo said.

He also said that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will also receive some more screen time.

"I think you'll find that Thor has a really interesting arc in the film," Russo said. "He hasn't been at the forefront of other Avengers movies but he certainly has a very important role in this film."

“Infinity War” hits theaters on April 27.