CAMP WILLIAMS — Ammunition training is set to take place beginning Monday and lasting through Wednesday. The training will take place intermittently between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Those expected to be most affected by the exercises are residents of Bluffdale, Riverton, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and Lehi.

For more information please contact the Camp Williams hotline at 801-432-4407.