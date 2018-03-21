EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Nominations are being accepted for the 2018 Pony Express Days grand marshal.

The grand marshal will be recognized at several events during the city’s annual celebration, which runs May 25 through June 2, and a the EnduroCross event in July.

Nominees must be at least 18 years old, reside in in the city, be in good standing, have displayed pride and commitment to the community and be willing to carry out the functions of grand marshal.

Nominations can be made through Monday, May 7, at emcity.seamlessdocs.com/f/vdgfmtq2a03

In addition, city officials are looking for volunteers to help with Pony Express Days and other community events.

Applications can be found at emcity.seamlessdocs.com/f/1fbjzabvktex