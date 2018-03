SOUTH SALT LAKE — Parents, teachers, staff and students are invited to submit nominations for Granite School District’s Absolutely Incredible Kid contest, which recognizes a student who has transformed difficult situations into academic success.

Nominations, which are due by 10 p.m. Friday, March 30, can be submitted online at surveymonkey.com/r/IncredKid18. Nominations will be sent to a committee for review. The recipient will then be honored at an assembly in front of his or her peers.