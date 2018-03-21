TAYLORSVILLE — The Utah Department of Transportation will conduct a public land auction for parcels located along Redwood Road in Riverton on Tuesday, April 10.

The auction will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Calvin Rampton Building, 4501 S. 2700 West.

Participants are asked to arrive early and bring a picture ID in order to sign in and go through building security.

Information and proceedures about the acution, as well as parcel details, appraisals, and bid and registration forms, can be found on the UDOT website at udot.utah.gov.