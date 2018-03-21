WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton had a simple message in his tweet on Tuesday: It’s time to delete Facebook.

Acton, who became a multi-billionaire when Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014, tweeted the words “It is time” followed by the hashtag “#deletefacebook,” which has become popular in recent days after a recent Facebook scandal.

Facebook’s stock price dropped 7 percent after reports from The New York Times and the Guardian last weekend found that Cambridge Analytica, a conservative political consultant agency, illegally accessed and stored Facebook data from millions of users, according to CNN. Cambridge Analytica has been linked to President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Facebook, which has since suspended the Cambridge Analytica company, watched its value drop $37 billion after the weekend reports.

Acton isn’t the only former Facebook executive to speak out against the app in the past. Sean Parker, Justin Rosenstein and investor Roger McNamee have offered their own regrets about the company, according to The Verge.

Facebook’s former head of growth Chamath Palihapitiya said in December 2017 that Facebook“created tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works.”

Acton, who worked as an engineer and executive at Yahoo, now runs an app called Signal, which is an encrypted text messaging app that is focused on keeping your data secure and promoting social good, according to Fortune.

"Signal is a rival of WhatsApp, albeit one that pitches itself much more to security-minded users," according to Fortune.

Acton invested $50 million into the app last month, according to WIRED.

In fact, Acton has worked alongside Signal founder Moxie Marlinspike to launch a nonprofit called the Signal Foundation, which hopes to inspire people to use technology for social good.

“Brian left WhatsApp and Facebook last year, and has been thinking about how to best focus his future time and energy on building nonprofit technology for public good,” Marlinspike reported last month. “The addition of Brian brings an incredibly talented engineer and visionary with decades of experience building successful products to our team.”