CEDAR CITY — The purported leader of a doomsday cult wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Samuel Warren Shaffer, 34, of Cedar City, pleaded guilty on Feb. 21 to rape of a child, a first-degree felony carrying a potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison, and one count of child abuse, a second-degree felony punishable by one to 15 years in prison. He was originally charged with two counts of child kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and four counts of child abuse, a second-degree felony.

But according to a handwritten letter sent to the court earlier this month, Shaffer says he "was not mentally or emotionally prepared" to take a plea deal on the that day.

Shaffer contends he told his attorney he wanted to see a psychiatrist before pleading guilty but felt pressured by his attorney, who told him if he didn't take the deal, "the prosecution would 'send you to jail for life,'" he wrote.

"I feel like he twisted my arm because he was worried I would not do it," the letter states. "Afterward, I had an emotional and mental breakdown which put me on suicide watch until the 27th.

"I have the presence of mind now to say that I intend to go to trial. I did not commit the offenses," he continued.

Shaffer also wrote that he has concerns over a "mental health issue which I was in denial about, but which my family has been aware of, and which has led me to a number of irrational actions."

A motion to withdraw his plea was scheduled to be heard in court on Wednesday. He was scheduled to be sentenced April 10 on his guilty plea.

Shaffer is also charged in Sanpete County with two counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony; child bigamy, a second-degree felony; obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony; and lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor.

He is the alleged leader of a religious group, the Knights of the Crystal Blade. He, along with John Alvin Coltharp, 34, of Spring City, are accused of kidnapping their young daughters and marrying them to each other.

Colthrap is charged in one case in Sanpete County with sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony, and child bigamy, a second-degree felony. He faces charges of child kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, in an additional case. He was scheduled to be in court on Wednesday on both of his cases.

