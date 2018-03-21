LAYTON — Students from Sand Springs Elementary School in Layton came together in unity — and cuteness — as they participated in a flash mob to a song from "The Greatest Showman."

According to choreographer Lindsey Brown, students from the school in Davis County learned a dance to "This Is Me," sung by Southern Utah University graduate Keala Settle.

"The magnitude of hearing 1,000 students sing and dance together was simply incredible," said Brown in an emailed statement. "After several school shootings over the past months, I feel it is important to spread the message that there is more power in unity, and that we are stronger than the evil that goes around us at times."

Brown said another flash mob will be held March 30 at 1 p.m. at the school.

Click here to watch superheroes, princesses, Jedi and a panda dance to Settle's Oscar nominated empowerment anthem. The Clean Cut is a regular feature that highlights family friendly videos.