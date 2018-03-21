Using illustrative, lighthearted photos of BYU-Idaho President Henry J. Eyring as a 7'8" superstar, scripture-reading basketball player, Elder K. Brett Nattress, General Authority Seventy, taught about God's "game plan" in a BYU-Idaho devotional on March 20.

"In athletic competitions, coaches make game plans to help their teams succeed. Victory depends on the athletes executing the game plan with precision. Our Heavenly Father has a perfect game plan to help His children succeed. It's called the great plan of happiness," Elder Nattress said.

Exaltation and eternal life hang in the balance in this game, he said. It's the only one with a winner already decided.

"The only question is whether or not we will stay on the winning side — and stay in the game. You may stumble along the way; you might even take a few hard falls. But you must get up every time. You must not let the adversary entice you to quit and take yourself out of the game," Elder Nattress said.

Drawing from the example of the sons of Mosiah in the Book of Mormon, Elder Nattress shared three things everyone should do each day to attain spiritual success and remain on the covenant path. "1. Read the scriptures. I would recommend, specifically, read the Book of Mormon," he said. "2. Pray. Every day. 3. And find someone to serve. Make a positive difference in someone else's life."

Even if someone makes a mistake or suffers a severe spiritual injury, repentance and recovery is possible through the Atonement of Christ.

Elder Nattress shared a story about a woman he met while speaking during sacrament meeting in a Young Single Adult ward in Boise, Idaho. He spotted her in the back of the chapel as she entered late, lowered her head and did not partake of the sacrament. He decided then to address his remarks to this sister.

"I spoke on the Atonement of Jesus Chrust and the incredible blessings of repentance and forgiveness. I shared the precious truths that we are all commanded to repent and that repentance is merely coming unto Christ and being changed in Him," he said.

After the meeting, he lost sight of her, but he soon saw her again in the following Sunday School class in the cultural hall. The lesson was focused on the blessings of repentance, forgiveness and coming unto Christ. Elder Nattress observed that "This sister was again noticeably touched."

He then joined the Relief Society class afterwards. And to his surprise, the Relief Society president turned the balance of the meeting over to Elder Nattress soon after the opening hymn and prayer. Not knowing what to say, he gathered his thoughts and asked a question: "What is the greatest challenge facing you today?"

A few responses were given before this particular sister, with tears streaming down her face, said, "The greatest challenge facing me today is that I know I need to repent." She shared how she had been inactive in the Church for two years and had decided that morning to try one last time to come to church. "After falling so far, how does one ever come back?" she asked.

The other Relief Society sisters gathered around her to comfort her and help her feel the love of the Savior, Elder Nattress said. Following the Relief Society lesson, he along with this sister's stake president and bishop gave her a priesthood blessing. "It was a sacred moment," Elder Nattress said.

In the following weeks, he continued to check up on her to see how she was doing. The stake president's response was always the same: "She is doing great!" Even after she moved back home, he learned that she became the Relief Society president of her ward and soon, she was engaged to a worthy young man.

"She had returned to the covenant path," Elder Nattress concluded.

He testified that God knows each of His children personally. "He is in the very details of your lives. He will never give up on you. You must never give up on Him. And you must not give up on yourself. You are a member of His winning team and an eternal victory is in your future."