Here’s a look at the news for March 21.

Salt Lake City pauses northwest quadrant development agreement

Salt Lake City leaders have paused all new development agreements for the northwest quadrant of the city over uncertainty raised because of the inland port bill, according to the Deseret News.

Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill last week that established an inland port authority for the northwest quadrant of Salt Lake City, potentially giving the authority power over that region.

Salt Lake City officials said that it “has put any new development agreements in limbo since it's not clear whether the city or the Utah Inland Port Authority will have the power to capture future tax increment,” according to the Deseret News.

Councilman Derek Kitchen, chairman of the city's Redevelopment Agency, told the Deseret News said he’s unsure if the city can uphold the language within the aforementioned agreements.

"This bill has created an enormous amount of uncertainty for us," Kitchen said.

Read more.

Provo officials heard of sexual misconduct before alleged rape

Provo city officials learned about sexual misconduct complaints against former Police Chief John King more than a year before a rape allegation led to him quit his post, the Deseret News reported.

City council members told the Deseret News that they learned of King’s misconduct in late 2015 or early 2016.

A new lawsuit says Congressman John Curtis, who was Provo’s mayor at the time, “chilled reporting by telling police department supervisors in fall 2014 that “he did not want to receive any more complaints about Chief King,” according to the Deseret News.

"Chief King was going to remain chief of the department as long as Curtis was in office and there was nothing the supervisors could do about it,” reads the complaint, filed Tuesday in 4th District Court.

Read more.

Jazz lose in a thriller

The Utah Jazz saw their winning streak come to an end with a 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Hawks guard Dennis Schroder scored a career-high 41 points in the win.

“He was just hitting shots,” said Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. “And it got him going in the first quarter when he started hitting a bunch of shots, and when you see the ball go in that many times it does a lot for you confidence-wise, and it just went on from there.”

Utah shot 6 for 34 from the 3-point line, which is just 17.6 percent.

Mitchell and Joe Ingles both missed shots in the final seconds that could have kept Utah within reach of the victory.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Police: Austin bombing suspect kills himself with explosive device

Police say a suspect in the serial bombings in Austin, Texas, killed himself on Wednesday morning with an explosive device as authorities closed in on him, CNN reported.

Authorities have been investigating an ongoing “serial bomber” case that led to two people dying.

Law enforcement received information in the last 24 to 36 hours that led them to the suspect. As surveillance teams circled in on the suspect, a 24-year-old white male, he blew himself up with an exclusive device, authorities said.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the suspect is responsible for what happened in Austin.

"This is the culmination of three very long weeks in our community," he said.

Read more at CNN.

MORE NEWS:

NPR: In hidden-camera exposé, Cambridge Analytica executives boast of role in Trump win

BBC: Kidnapped schoolgirls 'freed in Nigeria'

Reuters: Israel admits bombing suspected Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007, warns Iran

WSJ: Trump greets visiting Saudi prince with a crowded agenda

CNN: More than 70 million people brace for nor'easter