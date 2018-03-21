SALT LAKE CITY — A scene from the Disney Channel web series “Star Wars: Forces of Destiny” will change the way you watch the rescue of Han Solo in "Return of the Jedi."

The animated web series, which focuses on the female characters of the Star Wars universe, published an episode on March 19 called “Bounty Hunted.”

The scene, set around the time of “Return of the Jedi,” depicts Princess Leia visiting Maz Kanata, the loveable and wise creature from “The Force Awakens.”

In the scene, Leia, Chewbacca and R2-D2 visit the planet Ord Mantell to meet with Maz, who later lures bounty hunter Boushh into a fight so that “Leia can obtain his helmet and armor for a perfect disguise,” according to the YouTube video description.

Watch below.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o reprises her role as Maz in the episode.

When the web series was announced, Disney made it clear that former actresses involved with the Star Wars franchise, including Daisy Ridley and Felicity Jones, would return to voice their characters, Rey and Jyn Erso, according to the Deseret News.

Star Wars fans have wondered for a long time about Luke Skywalker’s plan to rescue Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt. Uproxx writer Mike Ryan said the plan doesn’t make sense given that Skywalker needed every little thing to go right in order to pull off the massive assault on Jabba.

Meanwhile, Phil Hornshaw and Ross A. Lincoln of The Wrap said Luke’s plan all along was to kill Jabba, and everything he did within the film was enough to pull it off.