Congratulations to the Deseret News and KSL for sponsoring the Sterling scholarship program, and to the students who participated and those who were honored. The Sterling scholarship program is one of, if not the most, unique high school programs in the nation to encourage and reward academic excellence. A close examination of the Sterling Scholars demonstrates the influence of the traditional family. Nearly every winner came from a traditional family with a mother and a father.

Kevin Jones

Salt Lake

Kevin Jones
