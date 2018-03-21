SARATOGA SPRINGS — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after being hit by a car.

The man on the motorcycle was going through the intersection of Commerce Drive and Crossroads Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. when a woman in a car didn't yield while making a left turn and hit him, Saratoga Springs Police Cpl. Andres Gianfelice said.

The motorcyclist, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. No other injuries were reported.

Gianfelice said the car's driver did not appear to be impaired.

The motorcyclist was not identified Tuesday night, and Gianfelice said police were in the process of notifying next of kin.

This report will be updated as more information is made available.