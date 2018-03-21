SALT LAKE CITY — Bad news for DC Comics fans: “Justice League” is the lowest-grossing film of all DC Extended Universe movies.

Director Zack Snyder’s film about a group of superheroes — Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller) — made $229 million at the U.S. box office since it debuted in November 2017.

That puts the movie behind “Man of Steel,” the first Superman film of the recent reboot that earned $291 million, according to Mashable.

“Wonder Woman,” meanwhile, remains the top box office hit with $412 million. And, according to Mashable, “it came out only months before 'Justice League' and probably should have harnessed more of a guaranteed flow-over audience than it did.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Ezra Miller as The Flash in "Justice League."

“Justice League” sold less than “Suicide Squad” ($325 million domestic) and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” ($330 million), according to Mashable, and it also bottomed out on the international front, selling $657 million. Internationally,“Batman v Superman” is the highest performer with a total of $873 million, followed by “Wonder Woman,” which scored $821 million.

To put the U.S. box office numbers into perspective, “Justice League” sold less than 13 of the 18 Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Films such as “Doctor Strange” ($232 million), “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” ($259 million) and “Iron Man 2” ($312 million) outsold the film, according to Box Office Mojo.

“The Avengers,” which, like “Justice League,” featured all of the superheroes coming together, sold $632 million — the most of any Marvel or DC Extended Universe films.

Warner Bros. Pictures Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne in "Justice League."

Marvel's lowest-grossing film to date is “The Incredible Hulk,” which earned $134 million.

"Justice League's" bleak outlook comes during the same week of more “Avengers: Infinity War” hype. Marvel recently released its newest trailer for the film (without one notable character, mind you) and has already excited fans.

In fact, “Infinity War,” which hits theaters April 27, has already outsold films such as “Black Panther" and "Batman v Superman" in terms of amount of presale tickets sold. Movie ticketing website Fandango reported that “Infinity War” surpassed the films after tickets went on sale last Friday, and Variety reported that the online ticket seller Atom Tickets sold more presale tickets in one day for “Infinity War” than “Black Panther” sold in its first month.