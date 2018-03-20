SANDY — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a report of sexual assault Monday at Dimple Dell Regional Park.

Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen declined to release the teen's name. Nielsen said several tips led detectives to the suspect, who was arrested sometime Tuesday.

"We just really want to express our thanks to the public," Nielsen said.

The boy was being held in the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center for investigation of a range of felonies: aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, two counts forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies, and two counts obstruction, a second-degree felony, Nielsen said.

The case will be presented to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for determination of formal charges.

A woman in her 40s was walking in the urban park on Monday afternoon when police allege she was attacked. Witnesses called police.

The woman sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital, Nielsen said.

On Monday, Nielsen described the suspect as a 6-foot man in his 20s with a dark complexion and a thin build, who was wearing a black beanie hat, plaid jacket and Vans-style shoes that are red, black and white.

The park, also known as Dimple Dell gully, covers roughly 650 acres of undeveloped land between 300 East and 3000 East, north of 10600 South. Its trails are popular among hikers, dog walkers and horseback riders.