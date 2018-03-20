SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Infinity War” released its newest trailer earlier this week, and the hype — that predictable hype — continues to grow for this film. It’s already shattered pre-sale ticket numbers (dethroning “Black Panther” in the process). And some would say that it is the most ambitious crossover event in history.

But is it true?

Twitter doesn’t seem to think so. A new meme contesting the idea that “Infinity War” is the “most ambitious crossover event in history” popped up around the web this week.

The memes include people mocking the crossover event and then showing a better crossover event from pop culture.

It still remains unclear how this meme began, but it continues to grow as pop culture fans uncover more crossover examples.

We’ve collected some of the top versions of this meme for you.

There’s this Star Trek crossover when Capt. James Kirk (William Shatner) met Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in the "Star Trek Generations" film.

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'



Me: pic.twitter.com/2GSCuPqnYd — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 20, 2018

Or this literal crossover on Michael Jordan:

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."



Me: pic.twitter.com/FDM5fjyIEv — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 20, 2018

How about when Michael Jordan crossed over to the world of the Looney Tunes?

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/AMOsspsvKi — J. Skyler (@jskylerinc) March 20, 2018

Don’t forget the time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles met the Space Power Rangers:

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/hYcuXRWH6l — J'onn J'onzz (@MustyKonyByke) March 19, 2018

Or how about when the stars of “Hannah Montana” met the stars of “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and “That’s So Raven.”

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/NStBNq1ezx — Bobby Palmer (@thebobpalmer) March 19, 2018

Or that time Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) “Friends” popped up on a Microsoft Windows 95 video guide.

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'



Me: pic.twitter.com/tcZHC2Hoax — mo’ manu mo’ problems (@ManuclearBomb) March 19, 2018

Muppets at a WWE pro wrestling event? Sure.

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/LHz9rnVTE8 — 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 (@newageamazon) March 19, 2018

Or when the Muppets appeared with Star Wars characters:

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”



Me: pic.twitter.com/W2vvSJrRkp — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) March 20, 2018

Or when WWE wrestlers appeared with Scooby-Doo and the gang.

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/xHntnmJeRD — Thomas le Tanard (@Thocerwan) March 20, 2018

And then there was the time Predator appeared in the Archie comics.

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'



Me: pic.twitter.com/vr55gPED3T — Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 20, 2018

Marvel character The Punisher also showed up in Archie.

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/Uykkr250I3 — Brady Hartel (@ashuraou) March 20, 2018

Wait, the Flintstones met the Simpsons?

Marvel : “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover movie in history”

Me: pic.twitter.com/WN6ouIXo4q — Sean Adams ⚫️ (@seaninsound) March 20, 2018

If none of these suit you, there’s always this: