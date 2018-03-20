SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Infinity War” released its newest trailer earlier this week, and the hype — that predictable hype — continues to grow for this film. It’s already shattered pre-sale ticket numbers (dethroning “Black Panther” in the process). And some would say that it is the most ambitious crossover event in history.
But is it true?
Twitter doesn’t seem to think so. A new meme contesting the idea that “Infinity War” is the “most ambitious crossover event in history” popped up around the web this week.
The memes include people mocking the crossover event and then showing a better crossover event from pop culture.
It still remains unclear how this meme began, but it continues to grow as pop culture fans uncover more crossover examples.
We’ve collected some of the top versions of this meme for you.
There’s this Star Trek crossover when Capt. James Kirk (William Shatner) met Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in the "Star Trek Generations" film.
Or this literal crossover on Michael Jordan:
How about when Michael Jordan crossed over to the world of the Looney Tunes?
Don’t forget the time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles met the Space Power Rangers:
Or how about when the stars of "Hannah Montana" met the stars of "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" and "That's So Raven."
Or that time Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) “Friends” popped up on a Microsoft Windows 95 video guide.
Muppets at a WWE pro wrestling event? Sure.
Or when the Muppets appeared with Star Wars characters:
Or when WWE wrestlers appeared with Scooby-Doo and the gang.
And then there was the time Predator appeared in the Archie comics.
Marvel character The Punisher also showed up in Archie.
Wait, the Flintstones met the Simpsons?
If none of these suit you, there’s always this: