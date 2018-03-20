SALT LAKE CITY — Disney Parks Tuesday that new attractions based around The Avengers and Marvel superheroes will be added to the three different Disneyland parks across the world, including Disneyland Paris, Disneyland Resort in California, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

The new parks will include rides, attractions and experiences that center around heroes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Wasp and Ant-Man, among many others.

The superhero-themed locations will be open to guests starting in 2020. They will include a live show and a “completely immersive Super Hero universe,” which will include the “Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!” attraction, Variety reported.

In California, the park will be built in the space currently occupied by the “A Bug’s Land” attraction, next to the Guardians of the Galaxy attraction. “It’s Tough to Be a Bug” closed on March 19 to make room for the new area. The area will shut down for the summer to build the new attraction.

Disneyland Paris will host a Marvel Summer of Super Heroes event from June 10 to Sept. 20, where “heroes will take the stage for a brand new, live-action super-production featuring cutting-edge special effects and spectacular projections,” according to a press release.

Disneyland Hong Kong will receive an Iron Man Experience attraction, where visitors can also team up with Ant-Man and The Wasp on a specific mission, according to Mashable.

Disney representatives released a short flyover drone video earlier in March showing the construction of the new Star Wars land at Disneyland. That park will be built at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort locations.

Disney also plans to build a new Toy Story Land in the near future.