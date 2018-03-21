John Taylor and Leonora Cannon were married on Jan. 28, 1833, in York, Ontario, Canada. After being initially unreceptive to the message of Elder Parley P. Pratt, an apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Taylor became convinced of the truth of the restored gospel. Both he and Leonora were baptized by Elder Pratt in Black Creek near Toronto on May 9, 1836. John Taylor was 27 years old at the time and journeyed to Kirtland, Ohio.

Kenneth Mays The Kirtland home of Joseph Smith Sr. and the Prophet Joseph Smith where John Taylor stayed when he first met the Prophet.

He wrote: “I stayed at the house of President Joseph Smith, who entertained me very kindly, and gave me much valuable information” pertaining to the work of the Lord (see "The Last Pioneer: John Taylor, A Mormon Prophet," by Samuel Taylor).

On the return trip from Kirtland to Canada, John Taylor sought guidance from the Lord on a secluded spot under a high cliff below Niagara Falls.

The Taylor family eventually moved to the United States traveling past Kirtland and on to Missouri. Near De Witt, Carroll County, Missouri, while descending a hill, his foot slipped as he was holding back his horse, and he fell from his carriage. The wheels passed over his arm, inflicting a serious injury.

John Taylor was called to be an apostle on July 8, 1838, in a revelation given to the Prophet Joseph Smith at Far West, Missouri (see Doctrine and Covenants 118:6). Several months later, Elder Taylor visited the Prophet Joseph Smith in Liberty Jail.

Note: Some of this information was provided by J. Lewis Taylor of the John Taylor Family Organization.