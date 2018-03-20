FARMINGTON — Davis County has hired Rhett Nicks, director at Pocatello Animal Services in Idaho, as director of the county’s Animal Care and Control Department.

Nicks has been involved with animals for decades, having begun as a shelter volunteer in St. Louis, Missouri. His first assignment was to walk dogs. He was later offered a job to clean kennels at night, which began his career in animal care and services. While living in Missouri, Nicks worked for St. Louis Missouri Humane Society, Animal Protective Services, Animal Services and Stray Rescue.

Nicks holds two bachelor’s degrees, one in accounting and another in finance and management, all from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He is also a certified arborist.