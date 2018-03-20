SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will provide extra TRAX service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' 188th Annual General Conference on Saturday, March 31, and Sunday, April 1.

TRAX trains will include more cars on the Blue and Green lines, and extra trains will run before each of the conference's five sessions. Please note that FrontRunner does not run on Sundays.

For those traveling with friends or family, UTA offers a group pass for $15 which allows up to four riders to make a round trip. Group passes can be purchased after 8:30 a.m. on the day of travel at ticket vending machines.

For a complete conference weekend schedule, log on to rideutah.com.